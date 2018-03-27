Need A Job? You May Find It Today At BMC
Huge job fair and Technology Expo
More than 60 local employers will be camped out at Barrie Molson Centre this afternoon, accepting resumes – some conducting interviews – at the 2nd annual Train in Technology Expo and Job Fair. Jobs range from manufacturing and health services to retail and hospitality. The Train in Technology Expo will all attendees to see first-hand how local businesses are using technology in innovative ways from data analytics and artificial intelligence to robotics and manufacturing. “Barrie and surrounding Simcoe County and Orillia have seen many local companies starting and growing by creating and adopting new technologies into their operations. This is across many sectors serving markets at home and across the globe and includes, tech start-ups, advanced manufacturing, health and digital media sectors,” said Stephannie Schlichter, Director of Business Development at the City of Barrie. “The Train in Technology Expo showcases the diverse career opportunities in these sectors and connects students and job seekers to our local employers to ensure we continue to build a strong, skilled workforce that meets the needs of businesses.” Hundreds of local students will attend the Train in Technology Expo this morning to speak with employers and tour the exhibits. The general public is invited to the Expo from 3pm to 6pm this afternoon. The Job Fair runs from 3pm to 7pm.
Hear more about this event from Mayor Jeff Lehman…
Companies that will be at the job fair include:
Action Tire
Albarrie
Amica
Barrie Manor
Bayshore Home Care
Bayshore Home Health
Bradford Greenhouses
Busch Systems
Cabelas
Canadian Armed Forces
Casino Rama Resort
Centra Food Market
Costco
Discovery Childcare
Environmental Systems
EuroTouch Cleaning
Garda
GEEP
GMI
Holiday Inn
Home Depot
Home Instead Senior Care
Honda
Innovative Automation
Jack’s Urban Jungle
JYSK
Kubota
La Clé
Mill Creek
Ministry of Correctional Services
MVT
Napoleon
OLG Slots ( Innisfil )
OnRoute ( Barrie & Innisfil)
Phoenix Quality
Plas Tech
Prodomax
RCMP
Reynolds Brothers
Saint Elizabeth Health Care
Senior Helper
Simcoe Parts Service Inc( SPS)
Sinton
Southmedic
The City of Barrie (HR)
The Sarjeant Co.
The Source
Tim Hortons
Ultimate Construction
Weber
Winmar