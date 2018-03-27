Need A Job? You May Find It Today At BMC

More than 60 local employers will be camped out at Barrie Molson Centre this afternoon, accepting resumes – some conducting interviews – at the 2nd annual Train in Technology Expo and Job Fair. Jobs range from manufacturing and health services to retail and hospitality. The Train in Technology Expo will all attendees to see first-hand how local businesses are using technology in innovative ways from data analytics and artificial intelligence to robotics and manufacturing. “Barrie and surrounding Simcoe County and Orillia have seen many local companies starting and growing by creating and adopting new technologies into their operations. This is across many sectors serving markets at home and across the globe and includes, tech start-ups, advanced manufacturing, health and digital media sectors,” said Stephannie Schlichter, Director of Business Development at the City of Barrie. “The Train in Technology Expo showcases the diverse career opportunities in these sectors and connects students and job seekers to our local employers to ensure we continue to build a strong, skilled workforce that meets the needs of businesses.” Hundreds of local students will attend the Train in Technology Expo this morning to speak with employers and tour the exhibits. The general public is invited to the Expo from 3pm to 6pm this afternoon. The Job Fair runs from 3pm to 7pm.

Hear more about this event from Mayor Jeff Lehman…

Companies that will be at the job fair include:

Action Tire

Albarrie

Amica

Barrie Manor

Bayshore Home Care

Bayshore Home Health

Bradford Greenhouses

Busch Systems

Cabelas

Canadian Armed Forces

Casino Rama Resort

Centra Food Market

Costco

Discovery Childcare

Environmental Systems

EuroTouch Cleaning

Garda

GEEP

GMI

Holiday Inn

Home Depot

Home Instead Senior Care

Honda

Innovative Automation

Jack’s Urban Jungle

JYSK

Kubota

La Clé

Mill Creek

Ministry of Correctional Services

MVT

Napoleon

OLG Slots ( Innisfil )

OnRoute ( Barrie & Innisfil)

Phoenix Quality

Plas Tech

Prodomax

RCMP

Reynolds Brothers

Saint Elizabeth Health Care

Senior Helper

Simcoe Parts Service Inc( SPS)

Sinton

Southmedic

The City of Barrie (HR)

The Sarjeant Co.

The Source

Tim Hortons

Ultimate Construction

Weber

Winmar