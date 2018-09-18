Need A Job? You Could Be Employed By The End Of The Day

Fulfilling and gratifying.

Two of the works used by Simcoe Community Services CEO Claudine Cousins to describe the work done by the organization’s community support workers.

And they’re looking for more at a job fair today between 1 pm and 6 pm at The Career Centre at Bayfield Mall.

Simcoe Community Services works with intellectually challenged individuals of all ages and from all walks of life.

Take a resume with you to the job fair and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot.

banner image via Simcoe Community Services