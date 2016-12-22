Listen Live

Nearly Seven Grand in Cash And Toys To Rock 95 / 107.5 Kool FM Toy Drive, Thanks To Decast

Local Manufacturer's Employees Held Drive To Support Ours

By News

There’s a lot less room under the Rock 95 / 107.5 Kool FM Toy Drive’s tree today, thanks to a Barrie area infrastructure manufacturer. Decast and its 600 or so employees held a luncheon today, in part to celebrate the holiday as a company, and in part to make a massive donation to our toy drive. Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown was on hand for the donation, it really warmed his heart.

Decast and its 600 employees held a toy drive of their own, and donated nearly seven thousand dollars worth of cash and toys to the Rock 95 /  107.5 Kool FM Toy Drive.

