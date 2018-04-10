Listen Live

Nearly Half of Barrie Has Registered for Organ Donation

It Only Takes Two Minutes

The Trillim Gift of Life Network has had a busy few days. The organ donation group says online registrations have skyrocketed since the weekend, with an average 42 new registrations a day. This comes following the Humboldt Broncos tragedy, where one of the players, 21-year-old Logan Boulet, was kept on life support while his organs could be harvested to help save the lives of at least six people. RVH Dr. Doug Austgarden says some folks may not realize they are not yet registered to donate.

He adds it takes no time at all to register, but filling out the paperwork is only step one.

The Trillium Gift of Life Network says 44% of Barrie residents have already registered to be an organ donor, well ahead of the provincial average of 32 per cent. You can add to that tally, by taking two minutes to register online here. Have your health card handy.

