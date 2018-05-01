Listen Live

Nearly Business As Usual At Simcoe County Museum

Facility Partially Open Following Minor Fire

By News

The Simcoe County Museum is all but fully open again, after a small fire the weekend before last. The section of the main building where the fire occurred will remain closed until further notice, but the rest of the facility is open, and will today host the annual Simcoe County Heritage Fair for area students. The fire on April 21st damaged a WWI billboard in the military section of the Living and Working Exhibit.

