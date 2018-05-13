Liberal support drops, NDP leapfrogs into second in latest poll
This marks the first time that the NDP have jumped over the Liberals in a Mainstreet Research poll.
25 days out from the Provincial vote support for the Liberals continues to fade. New numbers from a Mainstreet Research poll of 2,534 Ontario voters found the following results for deciding or leaning voters…
42.3% Conservatives
28.4% NDP
22.1% Liberals
5.4% Green party.
When it comes to the campaign trail on Mother’s Day looks like a quiet day for the leaders.
Doug Ford will get back on the road tomorrow hitting Fort Erie, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls; There’s no word yet on the plans for the other two leaders.