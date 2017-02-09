NBA Rolling Out Advertising on Uniforms
The first team to show off the new jersey: The Brooklyn Nets
The NBA announced last year that they’d be allowing advertising on team uniforms and The Brooklyn Nets are the first team to reveal what the newly branded uniforms will look like.
NEWS: We’re looking forward to the future, and we're proud that @Infor will be a part of it. pic.twitter.com/EAUgekqz2e
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 8, 2017
People on Twitter immediately reacted to the news:
@BrooklynNets @Infor what the hell??????????? pic.twitter.com/yupTC4ghAK
— W I L D Y O U T H (@JAVI3R_EDM) February 8, 2017
@BrooklynNets @Infor Guys. Seriously. That looks absolutely awful.
— Michael Salerno (@MikeNJD) February 8, 2017
. @BrooklynNets & @Infor, fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/fKw6BT3dho
— Mike King (@MikeKing00) February 8, 2017