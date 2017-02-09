Listen Live

NBA Rolling Out Advertising on Uniforms

The first team to show off the new jersey: The Brooklyn Nets

By Morning Show, Sports, Uncategorized

The NBA announced last year that they’d be allowing advertising on team uniforms and The Brooklyn Nets are the first team to reveal what the newly branded uniforms will look like.

People on Twitter immediately reacted to the news:

 

