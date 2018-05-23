Nazareth Coming to Barrie

If you go back far enough, you may have had one of their 8-tracks cranked up while cruising the beach in your jacked-up muscle car back in the day, at least until your tape deck ate the tape and you had to pull what was left of it out of the player by the strands.

The hard rocking Scottish band Nazareth is coming to town toward the end of the 95 Days of Summer Friday August 31st to help kick off the Labour Day holiday weekend at Maverick’s Music Hall in downtown Barrie. This is going to be a GREAT end of summer party and tickets go on sale to the general public this coming Saturday morning, but for ROCK 95 listeners, you can get early access Friday morning at 10 am by using Promo Code ROCK95. Friday morning, ROCK 95 listeners can get early ticket access, a discounted ticket price and a chance to win a VIP Concert Experience including a Meet and Greet with the band, autographed swag & photo.

Nazareth loves to play Canada as this country has always really embraced them as a band, so come out and join the fun! You can access the early-bird ticket event by clicking here.