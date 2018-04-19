National Volunteer Week

Volunteer Week is coming to an end, but before it does, we want to introduce you to Gord Shewfelt of Barrie – a cancer survivor and a Cancer Society volunteer and educator. He says he was compelled to help after he was diagnosed with melanoma 16 years ago and no one told him no one told him how to go about getting the help he needed…

He eventually found the treatment he needed at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto and has been active with the local branch of the Cancer Society. As an ‘educator’ he visits schools talking to young people, and others, about melanoma and the dangers of too much exposure to the sun. He says the need for volunteers is great…

Educators, peer support, drivers to help patients get to and from their appointments and more are needed. If you have time, they’ll find a way for you to help, if not with the Cancer Society then with another organization. Learn more at cancer.ca, call the Simcoe-Muskoka branch at 705-726-8032 or drop by the office at 15 Cedar Pointe Dr., Unit 22, Barrie.