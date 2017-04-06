National Geographic Lists Canada Among Wild Escapes And Hipster Hot Spots

National Geographic’s latest Cool List features 17 travel destinations to commemorate the year of 2017, and Canada has landed a spot at number seven.

Maybe I’m biased, but there’s no argument that Canada is a beautiful place to visit. From the Northern Lights to the west’s soaring mountains and the east’s winding roads and iconic fishing villages, Canada has plenty of scenery and history to explore.

According to National Geographic, “2017 is a hugely symbolic year for Canada.” And that it is. With our 150th anniversary of Confederation taking place this year, a number of events have and will be taking place, including the Rendez-vous Naval 2017, which will be bringing in a fleet of historical tall ships to 30 ports around the country. Lots of traveling and Canadian exploration will be happening this year as well, especially with the free entry to all Canadian national parks, as well as the young population that was able to get their hands on a sold-out $150 Via Rail pass.

If sightseeing isn’t quite your thing, Canada will be loaded with music events this summer. Whether you’re into hip hop, country, pop, indie or all of the above, we’ve got a ton of festivals happening from coast to coast — Pemberton Music Festival, two major folk fests in Alberta, Ontario’s WayHome Music & Arts Festival, Festival D’ete De Quebec, The Territories’ Folk on the Rocks, Nova Scotia’s Evolve Fest, to name a few.

Feature image courtesy of Parks Canada via Facebook.