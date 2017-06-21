Listen Live

National Aboriginal Day

Recognizing First Nations culture and contributions

By News

It is National Aboriginal Day –  a day for all Canadians to recognize and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. For generations, many Indigenous Peoples and communities have celebrated their culture and heritage on or near this day due to the significance of the summer solstice as the longest day of the year. Locally, Sainte Marie Among The Hurons, at Midland, is celebrating with special events from 10m to 5pm today. Gary Molnar is with Huronia Historical Parks…

image via Huronia Historical Parks

