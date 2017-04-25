NASA Media Library Is Now Copyright Free
Endless hours of entertainment!!
This is the coolest thing ever.
NASA, as a gift to space-lovers everywhere have made their entire collection of images, sounds, and video available and publicly searchable online.
Below is a link to over 140,000 photos and other resources available for you to browse through or even DOWNLOAD and use any way you like!!
Like, for example, Apollo 11 Mission Audio – Day 1.
OR, this picture of Pluto.
The possibilities are just about endless.
GO HERE AND START EXPLORING!!
Told ya! COOLEST THING EVER!
SOURCE: NASA