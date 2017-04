NASA Media Library Is Now Copyright Free

This is the coolest thing ever.

NASA, as a gift to space-lovers everywhere have made their entire collection of images, sounds, and video available and publicly searchable online.

Below is a link to over 140,000 photos and other resources available for you to browse through or even DOWNLOAD and use any way you like!!

Like, for example, Apollo 11 Mission Audio РDay 1.

OR, this picture of Pluto.

The possibilities are just about endless.

Told ya! COOLEST THING EVER!

SOURCE: NASA