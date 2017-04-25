Listen Live

NASA Media Library Is Now Copyright Free

This is the coolest thing ever.
NASA, as a gift to space-lovers everywhere have made their entire collection of images, sounds, and video available and publicly searchable online.
Below is a link to over 140,000 photos and other resources available for you to browse through or even DOWNLOAD and use any way you like!!

Like, for example, Apollo 11 Mission Audio – Day 1.

OR, this picture of Pluto.

The possibilities are just about endless.

 

GO HERE AND START EXPLORING!!

Told ya! COOLEST THING EVER!

SOURCE: NASA

