Napanee Man Runs Toronto Marathon Dressed As Gord Downie

For a good cause.

The power of Gord Downie is amazing.

Joseph Reid from Napanee ran the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon dressed as Gord Downie. He was in his signature Jaws t-shirt, complete with fedora hat and a feather. But he did it all for a great cause. It was to raise money for the Chanie Wenjack Fund started by Downie. The charity, named after a 12-year-old Anishinaabe boy who died after escaping from a residential school, is dedicated to Indigenous reconciliation and awareness. He raised a total of $5000.

He even had a guitar with him, slung over his shoulder with a speaker attached blasting Tragically Hip songs.

Read more about the story here.

