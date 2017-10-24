Napanee Man Runs Toronto Marathon Dressed As Gord Downie

The power of Gord Downie is amazing.

Joseph Reid from Napanee ran the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon dressed as Gord Downie. He was in his signature Jaws t-shirt, complete with fedora hat and a feather. But he did it all for a great cause. It was to raise money for the Chanie Wenjack Fund started by Downie. The charity, named after a 12-year-old Anishinaabe boy who died after escaping from a residential school, is dedicated to Indigenous reconciliation and awareness. He raised a total of $5000.

He even had a guitar with him, slung over his shoulder with a speaker attached blasting Tragically Hip songs.

Joseph Reid ran Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon dressed as Gord Downie in tribute to the @thehipdotcom front man. #RIPGordonDownie pic.twitter.com/h05eWCS9ih — Steve Russell (@RussellPhotos) October 22, 2017

Read more about the story here.