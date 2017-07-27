Name that 90s Rock Tune
Can you name all five?
Everything was better in the nineties.
And some of the biggest Rock n’ Roll hits came from that era as well. We have assembled five alt-rock tracks from the 90s, but only the guitar feedback from their outros. Are you the ultimate music nerd – can you name all five tracks using only their outros and without using Shazam?
The songs gets progressively harder as you go. Good luck!
Song 1:
Song 2:
Song 3:
Song 4:
Song 5:
Scroll down for the answers.
Answers:
1) Hey Jealousy by the Gin Blossoms 2) How’s It Gonna Be by Third Eye Blind 3) Shimmer by Fuel 4) Everlong by the Foo Fighters 5) Blackhole Sun by Soundgarden