NAFTA Negotiations face three deadlines

NAFTA negotiators are nearing the end of the runway; Reports suggest that Mexico, the United States and Canada are seeking an agreement-in-principle in the short term that would focus primarily on the auto sector. With Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland arriving in Washington, three crucial deadlines loom. June 1st is the amended deadline from U-S President Donald Trump to impose heavy tariffs on the other countries for steel and aluminum. July 1st is the day Mexican voters head to the polls for a federal election. Finally November 8th is the fall midterm elections in the United States. Negotiations could be pushed to 2019 if something doesn’t on paper sooner rather than later.