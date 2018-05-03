Mystery Woman May Be Looking After Missing Pup

A woman in Barrie, who might be trying to do a good thing, might actually be holding on to a missing dog. Posters are up in the Yonge and Big Bay Point area of a missing chihuahua-pug mix named Lincoln. he was being cared for by friends of the owner, who was on vacation. Lincoln bolted out the door in mid-March. A clerk at the Pet Valu in the area saw the posters and thinks a woman who came in to buy a starving pup some food may be the one holding the missing pup. Barrie Police are quick to say there’s no crime here, but if the woman wants to get in touch, the pup can get back into the hands of its rightful owners. Information can be provided to DC J Minke of the Barrie Police Service at kminke@barriepolice.ca or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com