MySpringwater Lets Residents Pay Municipal Bills In Their Undies… If They Wanted To
New Online Service Allows For Property And Wastewater Bills To Be Paid Online
Springwater Township is getting digital. The municipal government has set up a new site called My Springwater, a self-service platform that allows residents to view and pay various township bills online and from anywhere. The property tax and wastewater bills can be viewed and paid 24/7 through the MySpringwater website. Once you sign up, you can even get your bills online instead, and save a little paper too.