MyDemocracy.ca Survey Deadline Nears

You’ve got the rest of the day to give the feds a piece of your mind when it comes to electoral reform. The deadline to take the Canadian Government’s online My Democracy survey is tonight. The online poll is designed to give the government a better understanding of Canadian wants and needs as the feds move forward with a liberal campaign promise to look into overhauling the election system. According to the website, about 65 per cent of those who’d already taken the survey are women, and the average age is 51.