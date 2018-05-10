My 3 Favorite Animal Videos
Pure Funny
Everyone has a soft spot for some kind of animal. Personally, I’m a dog and cat lover. Their personalities make me laugh outrageously on a pretty consistent basis. On that note, let’s watch 5 of the funniest animal videos I’ve come across on the internet.
3: Waaaaaaait for it !!!
I’ve always wondered if this would turn out different if it had arms.
2: Bounciest Baby Lamb
1: Human Meow?
A very famous youtuber named “Markiplier” decided to dub his mouth and voice over cats meows, the result is nothing short of hilarious.