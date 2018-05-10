Listen Live

My 3 Favorite Animal Videos

Pure Funny

Everyone has a soft spot for some kind of animal. Personally, I’m a dog and cat lover. Their personalities make me laugh outrageously on a pretty consistent basis. On that note, let’s watch 5 of the funniest animal videos I’ve come across on the internet.

3: Waaaaaaait for it !!! 

I’ve always wondered if this would turn out different if it had arms.

2: Bounciest Baby Lamb

1: Human Meow? 

A very famous youtuber named “Markiplier” decided to dub his mouth and voice over cats meows, the result is nothing short of hilarious.

