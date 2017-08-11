Show Title: Mute the Musical

Reason: Fundraiser to raise awareness around Social development issues such as – Bullying, Peer-pressure, Self-esteem, and Inclusion.

Dates/Times

Friday August 11th @ 7pm

Saturday August 12th @ 1pm & 7pm

Sunday August 13th @ 1pm & 7pm

Location: Cookstown Town Hall Theatre, 1 Hamilton Street, Cookstown ON

Tickets: $20 – Group passes are available as well (available online at: MUTE, email transfers, and at the door)

Target Audience: All ages, Family friendly

Click here for more information ~ MUTE

At a new school where her amazing voice stands as a threat to the class queen, Juliana finds herself bullied into silence. Devastated by the death of her beloved grandfather, she loses her inspiration as well as her voice. For the first time in her life, she alone must find the confidence within to come out of the shell that has become her prison — or forever be MUTE.

Featured on Dragon’s Den in 2011, the 2014 Toronto Fringe Festival, and Rogers TV (2013), MUTE has been raising voices and awareness about the effects of bullying not only on a person’s well-being and sense of self, but also their destiny.

“Silence is forgotten, but courage is remembered by all.”

While it may feel like High School Musical with a social conscience, MUTE comes by its heart honestly: playwright/director Alinka Angelova, was inspired by her brother, composer Robert Chambers’ (Any Key Music System) experience as a bully – often being on the receiving end of it herself. The way in which Robert was able to use his relationship with music to help himself overcome his urges to bully, and how they found reconciliation, inspired her to partner with him to write this musical!