Music Legend Greg Allman Passes

One of rock’s legendary pioneers passed away over the weekend. Greg Allman had overcome a lot of obstacles throughout his lifespan, but in the end it was complications from liver cancer that would eventually claim the 69 year old southern rocker.

Greg and his brother Duane formed the Allman Brothers band fusing a blend of rock, blues, country and jazz and they would go on to become one of the biggest and most influential touring bands of the 1970’s.

Allman continued to record and tour for over 40 years and was working on a new solo album at the time of his passing. For his family, his fans, and the music industry, he will be sadly missed.

He will be buried at Rose Hill cemetery in Macon, Georgia, where two other founding members of the band are buried. Funeral arrangements still have yet to be released.