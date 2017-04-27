Listen Live

Music Icons 2017 Auction To Feature Original Sgt Peppers Sketch

The Auction Will Take Place May 20th In Times Square

By Music

On May 20th  “Music Icons 2017” auction will take place at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square, and some incredible pieces of memorabilia will hit the auction block.

John Lennon’s original album art sketch for Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band is the main item that can be bid on. The drawing was found in a sketchbook at Lennon’s former home in Surrey, England, where he lived with his first wife Cynthia. The sketch shows a bass drum with the album title on it, it’s estimated to be worth between $40,000 and $60,000.

Other Beatles memorabilia will be up for auction as well. A “Please Please Me” album cover signed by John Lennon, a guitar signed by George Harrison and a program page signed by all four Beatles.

 

Elvis Presley first piano will be on the block, as will Prince’s handwritten notes and lyrics, the suit David Bowie wore in the short film Jazzin’ for Blue Jean, as well as a Rickenbacker guitar used by the Edge, Eric Clapton and Morrissey.

