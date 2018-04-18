Murder Charges Laid Thanks to Simcoe County Case Files

An Elmvale man faces two counts of First Degree Murder thanks to the Simcoe County Case Files. The 49-year-old suspect has been charged in connection to the deaths of Grant Ayerst and Norman Whalley, two B.C. men who came to Simcoe County and subsequently went missing 26 years ago. Their details were among the first featured on the social media awareness campaign Simcoe County Case Files, while the tips spawned from that campaign are being credited with contributing to the arrest. Barrie Police Chief Greenwood says the Simcoe County Case Files social media posts reached 720,000 individuals around the world, generating thousands of tips on all cold cases listed, not just pertaining to today’s arrest announcement.