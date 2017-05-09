Municipal Water Rates Rising In Oro-Medonte

Water rates in Oro-Medonte are rising. There are a number of factors at play here, says Mayor Harry Hughes, from increased government regulations to reduced government grants to efforts by residents to conserve…

Important to remember, says Hughes, it’s not the water itself that residents are paying for, it’s the delivery and ensuring the water supply is safe. The increase will be phased-in over 18 months beginning July 1. For some, it may mean a quarterly increase in their water bill of $53. More on the lead-up to all of this is in our monthly Oro-Medonte Update.