Municipal Election Information Session

We may be 188 days out from the Municipal Election but a pair of towns, townships and one county are helping those who might be interested in running for office. Wednesday night there will be an information session from 6:30 until 8:30 in Midland at the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre. Officials will be on site to provide details on the nomination process, financial filing and requirements in addition to candidate duties and responsibilities. Municipal Staff from the Towns of Midland and Penetanguishene, Townships of Tay and Tiny as well as the County of Simcoe will be represented.