Multiple charges following trafficking investigation

Two Mississauga residents face multiple charges after the 9 month investigation

Two Mississauga residents face multiple charges after a nine month investigation into a group of persons trafficking contraband tobacco. The OPP’s Contraband Tobacco Enforcement Team and the Ontario Ministry of Finance executed eight search warrants in the Mississauga area Tuesday in connection to the group who has been alleged to be trafficking shisha water pipe tobacco. As a result, two people were arrested and charged for multiple offences including:

Trafficking Contraband Tobacco
Possession of Proceeds of Crime
Possession of Contraband Tobacco of the Tobacco Tax Act

