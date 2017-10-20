Mr. Lahey Won’t Be Recast after Season 12 of ‘Trailer Park Boys’

Season 12 will be the final time Jim Lahey graces us with his presence on “Trailer Park Boys”. John Dunsworth’s character will not be recast after this season airs. He finished filming before his death. Producers believe he is irreplaceable and that it would damage the show to put another actor in that role. He played the drunken cop/security guard since the show debuted in 2001.

The news of Dunsworth’s passing was announced earlier this week after a brief and unexpected illness. He was 71.

(cover photo via Haven’t the slightest via flickr)