Moving And Shaking At Queen’s Park
Wynne Shuffles Cabinet Ahead of Election
They danced the Cabinet Shuffle at Queen’s Park today. Some new cabinet ministers were sworn in today, while others took on new profiles instead. The Government of Ontario has announced the following changes to cabinet:
- Nathalie Des Rosiers – Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry
- Daiene Vermile – Minister of Toursim, Culture, and Sport
- Harinder Malhi – Minister of the Status of Women
- Mitzie Hunter – Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development
- Eleanor McMahon – President of the Treasury Board and Minister Responsible for Digital Government
- Kathryn McGarry – Minister of Transportation
- Indira Naidoo-Harris – Minister of Education and remains Minister Responsible for Early Years and Child Care
- Steven Del Duca – Minister of Economic Development and Growth.
The shuffle came as now-former Cabinet Ministers Liz Sandals, Brad Duguid, and Deb Matthews announced they would not seek reelection this year.