Innisfil YMCA is having our annual Move to Give fundraising event. This year we are hosting a Zumbathon Saturday April 7th from 10am to 12pm! All funds raised will be used to support the over 950 members who receive financial assistance each month. Complete a registration form at the Innisfil YMCA front desk, or online at www.movetogive.ca. Please help us fundraise or make a donation to support our cause!

April 7th, 2018 10am-12pm

Innisfil YMCA