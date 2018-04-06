REMINDER: Move to Give This Saturday In Support Of Healthy Communities

YMCAs of Simcoe-Muskoka are hoping to get more than a thousand people off their butts April 7 to raise more than $100,000 in their fourth annual Move To Give campaign. Y spokesman Mel Pokaj says the fundraising drive helps support access for all to Y programs, not just those in the gym…

Pokaj says it’s easy to take part. Log onto movetogive.ca to sign up, then get friends and family to sponsor you. A list of activities by location is below. The sooner you sign up the better since some activities fill up fast. Listen below for more from Mel Pokaj about the campaign and how to get involved…

BARRIE:

Start the day off with an indoor triathlon!

Three hours of Group Cycle challenges!

COLLINGWOOD:

Four hours of Group Cycle!

Prizes, silent auction, refreshments for riders and fun entertainment!

Aquafit challenges!

WASAGA BEACH:

Fire truck pull!

Group Power

Zumba

Get outside for group Nordic Pole Walking!

GRAVENHURST:

5K fun run or walk!

INNISFIL:

Show off your dance moves at the Zumbathon! Family fun activities with live music!

MIDLAND:

Fire truck pull!

Fire skills challenge course for kids under 17 years old

ORILLIA:

Aquafit challenge followed by an after party for the whole family to take part in!

One hour Group Cycle challenge!

Yoga

PARRY SOUND: