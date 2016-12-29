Listen Live

Move It Or Pay For It

Snow Removal For New Years Celebrations

By News

A quick note for drivers who park on the street. The city of Barrie will be performing snow removal operations beginning at 10 December 29th in preparation for the Downtown Countdown on New Years Eve. This Operation will include road closures. Collier St, (Owen St. to Poynts St.) Mulcaster St (Worsley St. to Dunlop St.) and the city parking lot, off Mulcaster, between Collier and Dunlop will be impacted tonight.  Vehicles should be removed by 6 PM any vehicles NOT removed from these streets when crews come through will be ticketed and towed. Snow lift operations in the downtown area are an essential part of the City’s efforts to keep the streets clear and passable for residents, as well as emergency vehicles. For more information about snow removal, visit www.barrie.ca/snow.

Related posts

Five Stories That Prove 2016 Didn’t Suck

Game of Thrones is Still the Most Illegally Downloaded TV Show

Eddie Vedder Donates $10,000 to Family in Need

Someone Started a GoFundMe Campaign to Protect Betty White from 2016

Five of Carrie Fisher’s Best Roles Beyond Princess Leia

Awesome Turkey Leftover Recipes

Noah’s Top 10 Albums of 2016

Lawnmower Pull Goes Wrong

Crafting Christmas Cheers