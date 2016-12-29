Move It Or Pay For It

A quick note for drivers who park on the street. The city of Barrie will be performing snow removal operations beginning at 10 December 29th in preparation for the Downtown Countdown on New Years Eve. This Operation will include road closures. Collier St, (Owen St. to Poynts St.) Mulcaster St (Worsley St. to Dunlop St.) and the city parking lot, off Mulcaster, between Collier and Dunlop will be impacted tonight. Vehicles should be removed by 6 PM any vehicles NOT removed from these streets when crews come through will be ticketed and towed. Snow lift operations in the downtown area are an essential part of the City’s efforts to keep the streets clear and passable for residents, as well as emergency vehicles. For more information about snow removal, visit www.barrie.ca/snow.