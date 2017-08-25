The stats are alarming: Suicide is the leading cause of non-accidental death among those aged 10-19. Local mental health care advocate Amber MacAuley says it speaks to a lack of available help…

MacAuley says those living with mental health issues have had to go elsewhere for help or have been misdiagnosed and sent home. That changes later this year with the new youth mental health services wing opening at RVH. MacAuley is doing what she can to help that along holding another Move It For Young Minds event Saturday at St. Vincent Park. She’s hoping to raise $15,000 in support of the centre. Listen to our full interview with Amber MacAuley or click here for more on how you can help.