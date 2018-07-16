Motorcyclist in Hospital After Barrie Crash

A woman was rushed to hospital after losing control of her bike. A motorcycle crash was reported to Barrie Police around 9:00 Monday morning, on Fairview Road in Barrie. Reports suggest the female rider was somehow thrown from her motorcycle, while the 29-year-old Tiny Township woman was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries. The roadway was closed from Essa Rd. to Little Ave. for about two hours to allow for police investigation into the crash.