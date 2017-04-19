Listen Live

Motorcycle Ends Up In The Drink

Police Want to Speak To Whomever Left It There

By News

Police are looking for a motorcyclist who might not be very good at it. Around 6:30 last night, a resident near the Holland Canal went to investigate the strong odour of gasoline outside his place, and found a motorcycle partially submerged in the canal. The lights were still on, and some wet footprints were spotted nearby while a nearby resident spotted someone cutting through their yard. Officers want to speak to this driver, described as:

  • male
  • white
  • short greyish hair
  • about 60 years of age
  • wearing a short black jacket with a large red circle emblem on the back and dark grey jogging pants..

Anyone with information is asked to call Constable Jay Saville at 905-775-3311, extension 1472, or by e-mail at jason.saville@southsimcoepolice.ca

Related posts

Georgian College Number One In After-Grad Employment

Overloaded Power Bar Behind Newmarket Fire

Bradford Moves Forward With County Agreement Review

Former RVH Doc Gets Two-year Prison Stretch

New South Simcoe Police Chief Sworn In

Romance Scam Dupes Bradford Woman Out of Ten Grand

High Miler Charges Laid in Tiny Township

Over Fifty Charges Laid in One Day Commercial Vehicle Blitz

Hockey Helps The Homeless Presents Two $40,000 Cheques