Motion Sickness Glasses Are Here

The people over at Citroën have finally come up with a solution to that queasy feeling you get when you’ve been in a moving vehicle for too long. Motion sickness glasses. They are extremely ugly, but they will make motion sickness a thing of the past.

This company claims that they will eliminate any motion sickness you’re feeling after wearing them for just 10 minutes.

The frames of the glasses contain something called Boarding Ring technology, which was developed by the Boarding Ring company. The Seetroën glasses have four liquid-filled rings that simulate the angle and movements of the horizon, so the motions of the liquid matches what the inner ear is detecting.

They will be available online for about $115.