Most Canadians Expect to Be Done Holiday Shopping By The End of Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals hit the web first thing this morning, a chance to score some goods on the cheap following Black Friday, all part of a marketing ploy to encourage folks to shop online more than in store. While you’re shopping in your pajamas today, make sure you’re getting the lowest price. Expert say you should compare prices online too, never purchase from a website you’ve never heard of, and stay away from deals that are simply too good to be true. Always look for the verisign seal, and make sure you know what the store’s return policy is, especially if you’re buying clothes online. Meanwhile, survey says few of us plan on cutting back on holiday spending this year. About 86 per cent of Canadians say they plan on being as generous, or more, compared to last year. The average Canuck will spend about $570, and a significant portion of us expect to be done our Christmas shopping by the end of Cyber Monday. Parents plan on spending more than those without kids, while dads seem to be spending more than moms this year, by about $150 bucks, according to a survey by the website Ebates.ca.