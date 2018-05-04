More than Just a Blustery Day in Central Ontario

Muscular winds blew half of Ontario away Friday afternoon. A low pressure system brought storm watches and warnings with it, but none as severe as the strong winds that downed power lines and tree branches, blew the roofs off some buildings, and knocked out power to thousands across Simcoe County.

It is difficult to determine ETRs while the storm is ongoing. We will be able to provide more information regarding restoration once the inclement weather has passed. We appreciate your ongoing patience during this time. #ONstorm #pwrout — Alectra (@alectranews) May 4, 2018

Wind gusts across the region were expected to top 100km/h at times, as callers to our newsroom reported light standards, trailers, and even vehicles were blown over.

Fire crews out to multiple wires down @Clearview_twp and camper trailer on it side on Cty Rd 124 south of Singhampton no injuries — Fire Chief (@ClearviewFire) May 4, 2018

#OPP have received multiple reports of fallen trees and downed hydro wires across the region. Please remember never touch or try to move hydro wires as electricity may be flowing through them. ^ag pic.twitter.com/i7Vtildjfn — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) May 4, 2018

Storm events equal all hands on deck at Barrie Fire Control! 7 communication operators maxing out the consoles #stormdays #iam911 pic.twitter.com/CxaniotOdR — Barrie Fire (@Barrie_Fire) May 4, 2018

One listener tells us a bank in Alliston had to close its doors early after part of the roof blew away!

Orillia OPP sent its marine unit and helicopter out to Lake Couchiching with reports of people stranded on the water due to high winds.