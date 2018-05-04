Listen Live

More than Just a Blustery Day in Central Ontario

Winds Surpassed 100km/h In Spots Friday Afternoon

Muscular winds blew half of Ontario away Friday afternoon. A low pressure system brought storm watches and warnings with it, but none as severe as the strong winds that downed power lines and tree branches, blew the roofs off some buildings, and knocked out power to thousands across Simcoe County.

Wind gusts across the region were expected to top 100km/h at times, as callers to our newsroom reported light standards, trailers, and even vehicles were blown over.

One listener tells us a bank in Alliston had to close its doors early after part of the roof blew away!

Orillia OPP sent its marine unit and helicopter out to Lake Couchiching with reports of people stranded on the water due to high winds.

