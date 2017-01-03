More Than 50 Bands Celebrate The Tragically Hip On Strombo’s ‘Hip 30’ Show

On January 1st, George Stroumboulopoulos’ CBC Radio 2 show did what no one has done before to celebrate “Canada’s band,” The Tragically Hip on their 30th anniversary.

Over the past year Strombo has asked a number of acts who have come through his home studio to perform their own versions of some favourite Hip songs and compiled it into a stunning broadcast. Strombo presented a four-hour long showcase of The Hip covers, from over 50 of Canada’s best bands to mark the 30th year since The Tragically Hip released their self-titled EP back in 1987.

“On January 1st we say goodbye to 2016 and welcome in the new year with an unprecedented gathering. The Strombo Show has invited Canada’s best into my living room to celebrate and cover their favourite Hip songs and share their memories of the band, the music and of course, Gord Downie. Four hours of incredible music, memories and moment.s There has never been a show like this — Canada’s best covering Canada’s band. This is our love letter to the band.”

Listen to HIP30 on Strombo’s Website here.

Take a look at the full track list below:

The Tragically Hip, “Grace Too”

Blue Rodeo, “Bobcaygeon”

Cowboy Junkies, “Little Bones”

The Tragically Hip, “Are We Family”

Harrison + Friends, “Poets”

Amos The Transparent, “Gift Shop”

Tanika Charles, “Boots Or Hearts”

Annie Sumi, “Fiddler’s Green”

Donovan Woods, “Lake Fever”

Daniel Romano, “Something On”

Born Ruffians, “Fireworks”

Darcys, “Vapour Trails”

Hawksley Workman, “Emperor Penguin”

Sarah Harmer, “Thompson Girl”

The Tragically Hip, “Vapour Trails”

PS I Love You, “Small Town Bringdown”

The Tragically Hip, “So Hard Done By”

Kasador, “So Hard Done By”

Los Poetas, “Thugs”

The Trews, “Family Band”

Arkells, “My Music At Work”

The Tragically Hip, “Are We Family”

The Pack A.D., “Gus: The Polar Bear From Central Park”

Sebastien Grainger of Death From Above 1979, “Grace, Too”

The Dears, “Tired As Fuck”

STARS, “What Blue”

Gord Downie, “Elaborate”

Hannah Georgas, “Vancouver Divorce”

Barenaked Ladies, “Chancellor / Ahead By A Century”

Willie Thrasher + Linda Saddleback, “Budget Shoes”

The Sadies, “Long Time Running”

Iskwe, “38 Years Old”

The Tragically Hip, “New Orleans Is Sinking”

D-Sisive, “Killer Whale Tank”

The Tragically Hip, “Fully Completely”

GREYS, “Courage”

Woodpigeon, “Pigeon Camera”

Kalle Mattson, “Wheat Kings”

Limblifter, “50 Mission Cap”

WEAVES, “Blow At High Dough”

The Dirty Nil, “No Threat”

Steven Page, “Honey Please”

Hey Rosetta!, “Stay / Now For Plan A”

Skydiggers, “The Depression Suite: The Rock”

Choir! Choir! Choir!, “Last of the Unplucked Gems”

Etiquette, “Escape Is At Hand For The Travellin’ Man”

Silver Pools, “Nautical Disaster”

The Tragically Hip, “Nautical Disaster”

Charlotte Cornfield, “Morning Moon”

SATE, “New Orleans Is Sinking”

Said The Whale, “The New Maybe”

The Odds, “Yer Not The Ocean”

The Tragically Hip, “Flamenco”

By Divine Right, “Ahead By A Century”

Jim Bryson, “Scared”

Julie Doiron, “Titanic Terrarium”

Rheostatics, “Bobcaygeon”

