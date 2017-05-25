More ‘Spruce Up’ Cash Handed Out In Orillia
Facade improvements, new windows in the works
The City of Orillia has handed out another round of Downtown Tomorrow grants to help spruce things up. This time, more than $17,000 has been handed out to owners and business operators of three buildings along Mississauga Street:
- 101 Mississaga St. E. – $7,773
Apple Annie’s Café and Bake Shop
Façade improvement and building improvements, interior renovations, rear façade improvements
Accessibility ramp for front entrance
- 75 Mississaga St. E. – $7,500
Jeff Pitcher (building owner)
Façade improvements including new windows and a mural
- 132 Mississaga St. E. – $2,210
Bob Robinson (building owner)
Façade Improvements, new windows
“So far this year we’ve awarded over $75,000 for façade improvements and building improvement projects,” said Laura Thompson, Manager of Real Estate and Commercial Development. “As we gear up for the third intake in October, we have another $90,000 available for those building owners in the downtown core who wish to add residential units above or behind their storefronts.” The program includes financial incentives designed to stimulate development in the City’s core.