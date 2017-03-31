Listen Live

More Queen’s Park Bucks To Fix The Bumps On Bayfield

Innisfil gets some, too

By News

Another stretch of Bayfield Street in Barrie is getting a smoothing out.  Transportation Minister Steve Del Duca announced yesterday more than $45,000 in funding to give the stretch from Coulter to Cundles a makeover, part of the Connecting Links program that was already funding upgrades further along Bayfield from Livingstone to the city limits. Ina ddition, the Town of Innisfil will get $318,000 for traffic signal fixes at King, Queen and Church Streets in Cookstown.

