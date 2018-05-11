More People Were Looking For Work in Barrie Last Month

Barrie’s jobless rate took a bit of a dip… and would have dipped further, save for the fact the labour force in town grew. Statistics Canada reports the unemployment rate in Barrie dropped a whole half a percentage point to 8.4 per cent, after last month being among the highest rates in the country. Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman tells us many more folks found work in town last month over the month before, but at the same time, about a thousand more people started looking for work.