More Hospital Admissions Due To Alcohol Than Heart Attacks
More than 200 per day
Alcohol was responsible for more hospital admissions in Canada last year than heart attacks. Treatment was for alcohol poisoning, alcohol withdrawal, liver disease and more – all 100 per cent caused by the harmful consumption of alcohol, says a report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information. There were 77-thousand alcohol-related admissions in 2016 – an average 212 a day – compared to 75 thousand heart attacks. The majority of alcohol-related hospitalizations were linked to mental health and addictions. Click here for more on this story.
image: Angélica Portales via Flickr