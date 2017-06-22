Listen Live

More Hospital Admissions Due To Alcohol Than Heart Attacks

More than 200 per day

By News

Alcohol was responsible for more hospital admissions in Canada last year than heart attacks.  Treatment was for alcohol poisoning, alcohol withdrawal, liver disease and more – all 100 per cent caused by the harmful consumption of alcohol, says a report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information. There were 77-thousand alcohol-related admissions in 2016 – an average 212 a day – compared to 75 thousand heart attacks. The majority of alcohol-related hospitalizations were linked to mental health and addictions. Click here for more on this story.

image: Angélica Portales via Flickr

Related posts

Missing: Barrie Woman

Shoe Tree Had to Come Down

Route Champlain Takes Visitors Through Our Region

Bradford Gets Bus Money

Lover’s Quarrel Ends With Criminal Charges

Gravenhurst, Inside Workers Reach Deal

Suspect Sought Following Keswick Sexual Assault

Familiar Face Leads To Dozens Of Criminal Charges

UPDATE: How To Become Barrie’s Next Ward 6 Councillor