Here’s a theft you don’t hear about every day: a moose skull was reported stolen from an Innisfil home. South Simcoe Police say the victim contacted police Saturday to report the skull with antlers was taken right off the front porch of his Chesnut Street home. A quantity of change was also taken from the unlocked car in the driveway. If anyone has seen the missing moose, contact south Simcoe Police or Crimestoppers.