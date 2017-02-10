Scientists from the University of California in San Diego want to brew beer on the Moon. The experiment is actually less about brewing and more about studying the effects of micro-gravity on yeast. If all goes as planned, a spacecraft will deliver the beer-brewing lunar rover to its destination later this year. The onboard equipment will activate. A valve separating the wort (unfermented beer) in one compartment from the yeast in another will lift so the components can intermingle. The fermentation and carbonation are supposed to happen simultaneously, which means there will be no excess carbon dioxide to dispose of. Depending on the success of the final product, scientists in future may be better prepared to develop yeast-containing foods and pharmaceuticals on the Moon’s surface. (Ah! It’s all about drugs.)

– “The Telegraph”

