Monster Jam Rocks Toronto

The Monster Trucks are coming back to Toronto! Monster Jam stops down in Toronto January 28th and 29th and ROCK 95 wants to give you a behind the scenes V.I.P. experience with Craig Ross at the Roger’s Centre Saturday January 28th. You’ll get a chance to see how the judging process works while taking in the thrills and spills from some of the best seats in the house.

You’ll see the Monster Trucks racing for points and in the Freestyle event, all of the drivers try to impress the crowd by circling the course and smashing their truck through and over obstacles, pulling wheelies, and trying everything they can to thrill the crowd and win over the judges. The judges then score the Monster Jam trucks on a scale of 1 to 10. Here is the criteria used to determine each driver’s score:

Number and variety of tricks

How many obstacles are hit

The height, length, and vertical of each jump

Number of donuts

Reversing into obstacles

Amount of spectacular stunts

Number of “saves,” during which a driver gets a truck out of a situation where it might crash

Wheelies

Sky wheelies

Number of combinations

