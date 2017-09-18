Monday’s Weather

Listen Live

By News
Today Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight  Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 16.
Tue A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 31.
Night Cloudy periods. Low 15.
Wed Sunny. High 26.
Night Clear. Low 13.
Thu Sunny. High 27.
Night Clear. Low 18.
Fri Sunny. High 26.
Night Clear. Low 15.
Sat Sunny. High 28.
Night Clear. Low 15.
Sun Sunny. High 28.

