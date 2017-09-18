Monday’s Weather

|Today
|Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 4 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 16.
|Tue
|A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 31.
|Night
|Cloudy periods. Low 15.
|Wed
|Sunny. High 26.
|Night
|Clear. Low 13.
|Thu
|Sunny. High 27.
|Night
|Clear. Low 18.
|Fri
|Sunny. High 26.
|Night
|Clear. Low 15.
|Sat
|Sunny. High 28.
|Night
|Clear. Low 15.
|Sun
|Sunny. High 28.