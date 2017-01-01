Molson Amphitheatre Rebrands As Budweiser Stage

Toronto’s second largest venue in the city is getting a new name for its 2017 summer concert series. Live Nation Canada and Budweiser Canada announced a new sponsorship deal, changing Molson Amphitheatre to Budweiser Stage.

In the future, fans can look forward to a faster, better, and longer experience when attending concerts at the new Budweiser Stage. You can expect an updated space for a better look and feel, quicker lines thanks to cashless payment options, pre-show dining and drinking options, and an overhaul of all concession stands inside the venue.

A world-renowned music experience is coming to Toronto. Introducing Budweiser Stage. #BudStage pic.twitter.com/I1i7SkiDnK — Budweiser Stage (@budweiserstage) January 6, 2017

What do you think?