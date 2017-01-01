Listen Live

Molson Amphitheatre Rebrands As Budweiser Stage

Fans Can Expect A Better Overall Experience

    Toronto’s second largest venue in the city is getting a new name for its 2017 summer concert series. Live Nation Canada and Budweiser Canada announced a new sponsorship deal, changing Molson Amphitheatre to Budweiser Stage.

    In the future, fans can look forward to a faster, better, and longer experience when attending concerts at the new Budweiser Stage. You can expect an updated space for a better look and feel, quicker lines thanks to cashless payment options, pre-show dining and drinking options, and an overhaul of all concession stands inside the venue.

    What do you think?

    Related posts

    Vinyl Record Sales Surged In 2016 Thanks To Classics

    50th Doors debut release anniversary

    Governors Ball Lineup Announced

    More Than 50 Bands Celebrate The Tragically Hip On Strombo’s ‘Hip 30’ Show

    The Coachella 2017 Lineup is Here!

    See Chicago and the Doobie Brothers

    Pearl Jam Donates $70,000 To Man Who Saved Eddie Vedder’s Life

    Downtown Countdown

    Bob Seger performs Eagles flawlessly