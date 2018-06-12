Moderate Hiring Climate Expected In Barrie In Q3

ManpowerGroup Employment anticipates a moderate hiring climate in the Barrie-area in the third quarter (July to September). A survey of local employers found 13 per cent are planning to hire; just three per cent are expecting cutbacks.

“With seasonal variations removed from the data, Barrie’s third quarter Net Employment Outlook of seven per cent is a five percentage point decrease when compared to the previous quarterly Outlook,” said Tara Benson of Manpower’s Barrie office. “It is also a decrease of two percentage points from the Outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a conservative hiring pace for the upcoming months.”

Stats Can reported last week the May jobless rate in Barrie was down a full point to 7.4 per cent. It was close to 9 per cent two months ago.

“Even though prospects are weaker in six of ten industry sectors compared to last quarter, we’re still seeing a positive hiring climate for most of the country,” said Darlene Minatel, Country Manager for ManpowerGroup Canada. “The numbers reflect a pattern of a labour market nearing capacity, with unemployment in some regions at record lows. For job seekers, this could mean larger wage gains in the quarter to come.”