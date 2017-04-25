Mock Train Crash A Learning Experience For Students and First Responders

A mock exercise this morning gave everyone involved a fresh perspective. As part of Rail Safety Week, a staged collision between car and GO train at the 20th Sideroad and 12th Line rail crossing today was meant to drive home a safety message about distracted driving and the potential consequences around rail tracks. The exercise also gave emergency responders some practice, according to Metrolinx’s Steve Harvey.

South Simcoe Police, Simcoe County Paramedics, Bradford Fire, and students from Holy Trinity Catholic High School took part in the exercise today, as participants acted out a scenario involving a distracted driver’s vehicle being struck by an oncoming train. South Simcoe Police Staff Sgt. Steve Wilson says these trains can’t stop on a dime either.

And while the purpose of the mock crash was to drive home the message of rail safety, Holy Trinity’s Vice Principal Phil McFadden says it also gave students a glimpse of a future career.