Mock Car/Train Crash Planned This Morning In Bradford

Don’t be alarmed this morning if you happen onto what appears to be a car/train collision on the 20th Sideroad of Bradford West Gwillimbury. South Simcoe Police, Metrolinx, Bradford Fire Service, Simcoe County Paramedics and students from Holy Trinity High School will be taking part in a rail safety exercise. They’ll be simulating a collision between a car and a GO train

to demonstrate the hazards related to distracted driving and rail crossings (this is Rail Safety Week). The exercise begins around 9am and should be wrapped up by 11am.